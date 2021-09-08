Happy 80th Birthday to a Kindergarten Assistant Teacher who is Still in the Classroom!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – One woman has served as a teaching assistant for nearly half a century. Fort Mill Elementary School had a few surprises to celebrate her 80th birthday! CN2s Rae’L Jackson takes us to the classroom where Gloria Gainey is still going strong.
