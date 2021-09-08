CN2 Newscast 9-8-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – The Lancaster County School District says a South Middle School teacher has passed away from COVID complications. Plus, the York County Sheriff’s Office getting a visit from a mobile unit that is able to take a closer look at shell casings and ballistics from cases and we’re speaking with York County Free Clinic about how it has kept things running this last year.

