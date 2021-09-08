CN2 Newscast 9-8-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – The Lancaster County School District says a South Middle School teacher has passed away from COVID complications. Plus, the York County Sheriff’s Office getting a visit from a mobile unit that is able to take a closer look at shell casings and ballistics from cases and we’re speaking with York County Free Clinic about how it has kept things running this last year.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Developers Have Their Sights Set on a New Community Concept in...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - Developers say this York County site is a hole-in-one and the perfect spot for a new development. Indigo...
paid advertisement