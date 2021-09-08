Rock Hill Police Investigate Assault & Indecent Exposure Case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say they are looking for a suspect regarding an Assault and Indecent Exposure.

According to police officers responded to the 1700 block of Hunters Trail at 8:25 A.M. on Tuesday, September 7th.

Police say the victim said while walking in the neighborhood, a young male approached her and asked if she wanted to make $50 dollars.

According to police the victim told the suspect she didn’t need any money and that’s when the suspect began to grab her as she walked away.

According to reports he pulled down his pants exposing himself. The victim fought and screamed alarming a neighbor who startled the suspect cause him to flee.

The suspect is described as a young black male approximately six-foot-tall wearing blue jeans and a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information about this incident please call police at (803) 329-7293