Habitat for Humanity seeking vendors for upcoming senior event

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -Habitat for Humanity of York County says is in need of vendors for its Senior Healthy Homes Expo.

The expo is set for Wednesday, May 17th from 10 AM until 12 PM at the Emmett Scott Recreation Center in Rock Hill.

The event is set to educate and inform Rock Hill residents about available resources to support safe aging-in-place.

Below is more information about becoming a vendor,

All vendors will be located inside the gym and are asked to provide informational booths from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. We are also requesting you provide a give-away item for your booth to raffle off during the day. We look forward to launching this initiative with our first Senior Healthy Homes Expo and seek your participation to assist families in the communities of Rock Hill and surrounding areas access information and resources to improve their safety at home.

If you are interested in being a vendor at this event, please complete this Google Form.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdBvJp7ATTHAIllrsDHrj3RbIXnzn8W5VioQHrNm5P1MQVHAg/viewform?usp=sf_link