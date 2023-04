ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of April 9 to April 14.

FORT MILLL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Golfers not surprised to hear South Carolina golf ranked top 5 in the world.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Co. Sheriff putting mental health first with new hire.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Legendary Marine tells war stories during town hall with Congressman Ralph Norman