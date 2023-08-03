Groucho’s Deli makes room to serve more with new Rock Hill location

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Groucho’s Deli has been making sandwiches and salads in Rock Hill for 15 years and now the deli has moved into a bigger restaurant space in hopes of keeping that streak alive.

Management says the move is taking Groucho’s from Cherry Road to Charlotte Avenue, just three minutes away, and will allow the deli to better keep up with the rising demand in sandwiches.

The new location offers much more room, including a bigger kitchen, nearly 5 times as many parking spaces, and enough seating options to keep customer wait times low.

The new Groucho’s location, which is in the former Michael’s location, is set to open Friday, August 4th during its normal restaurant hours of 11 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Store management said there is still some work to be done, such as installing a T-V in the dining room, replacing toilets, and completing final inspections, but do add that the Deli’s staff is ready to get back to serving Rock Hill.