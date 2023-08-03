Nation Ford Falcon volleyball program a fun summer camp

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nation Ford High School’s volleyball program hosted a successful summer camp fundraiser for young people interested in the sport.

The camp was open to boys & girls ranging from 3rd through 8th grade and was divided into three different age groups. More than 30 high school students from both the JV and varsity teams volunteered their time to help run the camp and raise funds for the program.

Those who attended the camp had a lot of fun, played games, and learned valuable skills from the experienced high school players. The Nation Ford Falcon ladies have been hosting these summer camps for the past 8 years, and they say it’s amazing to see how the program has continued to grow and give back to the community.

With the fun and teamwork associated with the sport, sophomore volleyball player Kayleigh Reeves says, “The ball is always going; there’s always communication it’s such a team sport and it’s very uplifting too and if you ever get down your teammates are always there to pick you up and I think that’s what I love about it too is your never really alone in this sport its always something that somebody else is there for you in.”

The volleyball courts were buzzing with energy and excitement as the young campers learned from some of the best players in the area.

Senior player, Ella Scott, says, “I absolutely love it. I’ve always loved kids and being able to coach them and show them the sport of volleyball at such a young age. When I started playing, I started in 3rd grade and having 3rd graders here, it’s a really cool full circle moment to be able to teach them the game that I’ve loved so much for almost ten years now.”

The successful fundraiser will help support the Nation Ford Falcon volleyball program and ensure that it continues to provide opportunities for young people to get excited about the sport.

Congratulations to all involved in making this year’s summer camp a success and look for the boy’s this upcoming year. All 3 Fort Mill high schools are adding a boys volleyball team.