Lancaster County first responders rescue two people from burning home

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C.(CN2 NEWS) – Two people in Lancaster County, a bariatric patient, who is bedridden and his caregiver are thankful to be alive after the home they were in went up in flames due to a kitchen fire.

First responders shared with CN2’s Renee O’Neil just how they were able to get those victims out before the flames took over.

Director of Lancaster County Emergency Management, Darren Player says first responders were called to a house on Bethel Boat Landing Road around noon last Thursday.

Inside the home, a bed-ridden patient and his caregiver were trapped in a back bedroom.

Firefighters explained to the caregiver through a window to quickly seal the room off from smoke with a wet towel as first responders worked to put out the blaze.

Lancaster officials say while this was taking place, another firefighter made entry into the home through the window and shared his self-contained breathing apparatus with the male occupant until the fire was contained and the smoke had cleared.

Emergency officials say the two people who were rescued were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, but are expected to be just fine.

Three volunteer fire departments, along with Lancaster County EMS and Lancaster County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene.