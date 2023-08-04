Chester Police getting out in the community with “Popsicles with the Cops”

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the summer giving us some record-breaking heat the Chester Police Department is deciding to help kids by holding what its calling “Popsicles with the cops”.

The Chester Police Department has been doing this throughout the middle of summer and are wrapping up the “Popsicles with the cops” effort at The Academy for Teaching and Learning in Chester.

The Chester Police Chief saying this is another way to get out into the community.

If you are interested in a career in law enforcement the Chester police department is hiring.