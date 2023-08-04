ESPN 8 -The OHCO going down in Rock Hill!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Ocho is back in town for the second year in a row, bringing with it a full day of unique sports event.

The live coverage of the event will be aired on ESPN2, with 11 sports featuring throughout the day.

Fans can attend all events for free except for the SuperHole IV Championship (cornhole) at 7 PM, which will require an admission charge.

The event will be held at both the Manchester Meadows and the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, with a Fan Fest experience set up at Manchester Meadows.

Attendees can enjoy music, food vendors, kid’s activities, giveaways, and even an adult Big Wheels course! The day’s schedule is packed with exciting events, including Extreme Axe & Knife Games, Omegaball Women’s Invitational, 2023 BullShooter Invitational Shootout, Professional Cuesports League, TurfWars Invitational: Adult Kickball Championship, and more.

The festivities will come to a close with the highly anticipated Pillow Fight Championship at 10 PM. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled day of sports and entertainment!

9 AM – Extreme Axe & Knife Games at the Sports & Event Center (SEC)

10 AM – Omegaball Women’s Invitational at Manchester Meadows (MM)

11 AM – 2023 BullShooter Invitational Shootout (SEC)

Noon – Omegaball Men’s Invitational at Manchester Meadows (MM)

1 PM – Professional Cuesports League (SEC)

2 PM – TurfWars Invitational: Adult Kickball Championship (MM)

3 PM – The Ocho Show (SEC)

4 PM – 2023 NWLA Wiffleball All-Stars (MM)

5 PM – Major League Table Tennis (SEC)

6 PM – 2023 Slippery Stairs (MM)

7 PM – Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship (SEC)

8 PM – Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship (SEC) continues

10 PM – Pillow Fight Championship (SEC)

According to the City of Rock Hill the Schedule is subject to change.