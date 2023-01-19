Grandfather Visiting Fort Mill Takes Home $1 Million Souvenir

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 7-Eleven in Fort Mill sold the $1 Million ticket to an out-of-towner and the winners are saying the lucky ones are their grand kids.

The SC Lottery caught up with the winning Grandfather who says the money will be going towards his grandchildren’s college education.

SC Visitor Takes Home $1 MILLION Powerball® Prize

7 Eleven #38868A at 3085 Hwy.160 W. in Fort Mill sold the $1 MILLION ticket.

COLUMBIA, SC (January 19, 2023) – A South Carolina tourist took home a $1 million souvenir compliments of Powerball®.

This week, the Lottery caught up with the winner, who won the prize in November when the jackpot was a record $2 billion. The out-of-towner stopped at the 7 Eleven on Hwy 160 W. in Fort Mill for a Powerball® ticket.

The millionaire says it was an unbelievable feeling to check that ticket, a quick pick, and see all but the red Powerball® number match the results on November 7 (10, 33, 41, 47, 56 PB: 10). And the real winners are his grandchildren. Grandpa is paying for their college education.

“I was just plain lucky,” said the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Mouine Baba, who runs the 7 Eleven store that sold the $1 million winning ticket, feels lucky too. It’s been good for business. Before that, their biggest win was $10,000.

“More people are coming in the store,” Baba said. “We grow day by day.”

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. For selling the claimed ticket, 7 Eleven #38868A in Fort Mill received a commission of $10,000.

The estimated Powerball® jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $473 million.

Caption: Mouine Baba and Mary Baba of the 7 Eleven in Fort Mill show off their $1 million Powerball® winner’s poster that now hangs in the store’s front window. Baba says the win has given customers added confidence to come in and play.