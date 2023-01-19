CN2 Digital Dashboard – Arts, Authors and Hiring Event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Catawba Indian Nation, Comporium hiring event, Arts Council Art Event.

Catawba Indian Nation citizen, Dr. Brooke Bauer, has published her book “Becoming Catawba: Catawba Indian Women and Nation-Building, 1540-1840.”

The Catawba Indian Nation says this is the first book of Catawba history written by a Catawba.

“Becoming Catawba” can be purchased at the Trading Post located in the Catawba Cultural Center or on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Comporium is holding on-site interviews for open customer service positions in Rock Hill and Lancaster. Interviews will be held in person on Thursday, January 26 from 9AM-1PM.

but You must schedule an interview and there are a limited number of interview times available. Comporium.com.

Museum of York County – Participate and watch local artists at work during Museum of York County’s annual event “Come Draw with Me” is set to take place this Saturday, January 21st from 10 AM to 2 PM.

The Museum says this year, thanks to a $500 award from the Arts Council of York County Small Grants Program sketch pads and art supplies will be available as needed on a first-come-first-serve basis. Artists are also invited to set up in the museum’s many galleries to draw from the vast collection of natural history specimens.