Chester Development Association Update

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The White water project wasn’t the only topic discussed at the Chester Development Association’s annual banquet.

The association’s director, Robert Long also gave a review of the county’s development from 2022, before discussing where Chester is headed this year.

He says that Chester is the number one manufacturing county in the Charlotte region, and he believes it will stay that way as the area has many site options for company’s looking to move in.

Long sees this project as a big advantage but wants to see the county grow in more areas than just manufacturing.

Director of Economic Development Robert Long, said, “I think we are at a point where we need to grow our own workforce, and you grow your own workforce by adding the rooftops and the various apartments, multi family, town homes, you name it a wide variety, hopefully that is headed our direction. And then I think a big focus this year will be retail. We’re not a big retail market at the moment but retail follows retail, I think we’ll have some great conversations with retail developers this year as well.”

At the meeting a rebrand was also announced for the Chester County Economic Development office that aims to modernize it’s look. Long says the goal of the logo change, and website update, is to show off Chester’s Sophistication.