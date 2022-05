ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – State Testing is underway for our students and the stress levels are up! To help and encourage students the Northwestern High School Athletics Department held a Good Luck rally for Northside Elementary Students in Rock Hill.

The high school student athletes visited the school to “cheer” the students on and to wish them good-luck on their tests. The “big kids” also went to recess and read books to the first through fifth grade students.