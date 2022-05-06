CN2 Digital Dashboard – Community Helping Neighbors and YC Clinic Announces New Name

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard Service Saturday comes to aid of neighbors in Tega Cay needing assistance and The York County Free Clinic has a new name reflecting a larger service area.

The City of Tega Cay hosted its first Service Saturday project on April 30th.

Service Saturdays is a community service-focused program that unifies city government, volunteers, local businesses, and organizations to assist Tega Cay residents in need. Residents are nominated and homes must be within City limits. Click here to sign up to volunteer for a future event.

The York County Free Clinic has changed its name to Palmetto Community Health Care.

Officials say it is to reflect an expanded service area that includes York and surrounding counties.

The Rock Hill clinic provides primary care to eligible low-income adults ages 18 to 64 who have no health insurance and are not covered by Medicaid and Medicare or veteran’s benefits.

Services will continue to be provided from the current location at 410 Oakland Avenue in Rock Hill.

