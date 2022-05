TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Brownie Troop 983 meeting at the Tega Cay Beach & Swim Club for an afternoon of fishing with Tega Cay’s firefighter Cara Hasty. Troop Leader April Martin said they had two catches that day and appreciated Firefighter Hasty coming out to help.

Hasty one of 2 female firefighters at the department. A great role model for sure.

