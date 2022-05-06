CN2 News Officially Moves to Broadcast House in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Moving time is an exciting time and that’s certainly true for us, here at CN2 News.

We joined with WRHI this week in celebrating our move to working in the upstairs portion of the Broadcast House on Confederate Street in Rock Hill. We appreciated their hospitality this week, throwing a shrimp boil out back with some other area friends.

Once the boxes are gone we look forward to showing you our new digs, but in the meantime we want to thank WRHI for hosting a shrimp boil in our honor with our parent company Comporium, engineers and everyone involved with actually moving a television station to a new space.

Though our partnership with WRHI isn’t new, we look forward to being their convenient upstairs neighbors. We will also be sharing the upstairs with the WSOC Channel 9 bureau.

We look forward to sharing with you more updates on our new home and the launch of our new virtual set.