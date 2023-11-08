Girls on the Run Tri-County celebrates 20 years of service to young women

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Girls on the run Tri-County is celebrating 20 years of serving young women by going back to where it all began.

In 2003 Girls on the run came to the tri-county with its first group starting at Springfield Elementary School in Fort Mill.

Since then, the organization has served 17,000 young ladies and they have put in more than 1.5 million miles.

As a way to commemorate the 20th celebration leaders within Girls on the Run met with the team at Springfield and installed a bench with an engraved plaque.

Girls on the run will be holding its annual “Reindeer Romp” this December in Rock Hill during ChristmasVille.

If you wish to participate in that race, it is open to everyone, you do have to register ahead of time.