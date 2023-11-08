Celebrate Veterans Day with various events taking place across the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919.

However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice was called on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

November 11th has since been recognized as a federal holiday to honor those who serve in the armed forces.

Many people across the Tri-County are holding different celebrations for veterans and CN2 speaks with Melinda Woodhurst, Director of the York County Veterans Office, about the various celebrations taking place.

