Craft Axe Rock Hill Veterans Day Event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we approach Veterans Day there are a number of events to honor those who served.

Craft Axe Throwing is holding its annual Veterans Day Event in Rock Hill on November 11th from 12:00 pm 8:00 pm.

The event serves as a charity fundraiser for veterans in the community. Nonperishable items and clothing donations are welcome.

On Veterans Day, all veterans and active-duty service members may enjoy free axe throwing sessions.