CN2 Business Spotlight – Wendy’s In, Burger King Out & O’Charleys in Rock Hill closes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Warren Norman Company announcing on social media construction has begun for Wendy’s at the former Burger King location that was a landmark for decades on Celanese Road.

Currently there is no information out for when the new Wendy’s will open.

Also, the O’Charley’s Restaurant in Rock Hill has closed its doors. This comes after the restaurant suddenly announced the decision over the weekend.

O’Charley’s, located off Dave Lyle Blvd. has been serving the Rock Hill Community for many years. Currently there is no plan for another restaurant to take its place.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.