Winthrop restoration efforts for iconic fountain now complete

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After 5 long years Winthrop University is excited the Winthrop Fountain is now back up and working.

During a celebration at the fountain on this Wednesday many gathered to see the water flowing once again.

This came after Winthrop announced back in December of 2021, that it would begin restoration efforts for the iconic fountain with construction starting this past June.

Besides the new fountain, Winthrop also created a walkway between Tillman Hall and Oakland Avenue.

Previous articleGirls on the Run Tri-County celebrates 20 years of service to young women
Next articleScary moment caught on camera when someone attempted to steal from The Mercantile in Rock Hill

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR