Winthrop restoration efforts for iconic fountain now complete

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After 5 long years Winthrop University is excited the Winthrop Fountain is now back up and working.

During a celebration at the fountain on this Wednesday many gathered to see the water flowing once again.

This came after Winthrop announced back in December of 2021, that it would begin restoration efforts for the iconic fountain with construction starting this past June.

Besides the new fountain, Winthrop also created a walkway between Tillman Hall and Oakland Avenue.