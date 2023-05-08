Girls on the Run celebrating the life of a Coach

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Girls on the Run Organization, which uses the sport of running to empower young women, taking a moment during its Spring 5K Race to celebrate the life of a coach who passed away.

The Spring 5K this past weekend in Downtown Rock Hill was held in memory of Coach Jake Miller.

Jake Miller was a Girls on the Run Dad who coached for 6 seasons from 2018-2021 at both Gold Hill Elementary, where his daughter Annaliese was a student, and other locations.

Sadly, Coach Jake passed away unexpectedly in July 2022.

Jake’s family sharing his passion for the Girls on the Run Organization and for inspiring people at pivotal moments in their lives.

Jake and his daughter Annaliese ran 7 to 8 races a year together including 7 Girls on the Run 5K’s.