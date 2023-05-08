Rock Hill Narcan drive through event hoping to lower overdose deaths

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Almost halfway through the year and already there have been nearly 50 suspected overdose deaths in York County. That’s why Keystone Substance Abuse Services is partnering with York County All on Board to hold a Narcan and Resource Drive Through Event.

Narcan and other prevention resources will be given out to anyone who comes by, free of charge, in an effort to lower overdose deaths in the County.

Keystone official, Melaina Maturo, said the Narcan is for anyone, even if you don’t believe you’ll ever need to use it. She added it can be useful even if you aren’t around drugs like fentanyl.

So far this year, the York County Coroner’s Office has confirmed 31 total overdose deaths, 26 of those lives taken by fentanyl.

The Coroner’s Office reminding people that Narcan is only good for overdoses on opioids.

adding Narcan becomes less effective, and requires more doses when multiple drugs have been mixed together.

The drive through event coming to Keystone’s office, at 1600 Ebenezer Drive in Rock Hill, will begin at 12 PM, and end at 3 PM. Anyone interested can just drive through and all are welcome.