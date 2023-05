TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As the season draws to a close it is time for playoffs and tournaments for high school sports.

CN2’s Jeremy Wynder is following all the brackets and swinging by the games with a full recap of who’s in and who’s out.

Plus, a preview of the boys’ soccer 5-A upper state championship.

CN2 has all this and more on this May 8th edition of CN2 Sports.