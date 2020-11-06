Fun Events This Weekend In York County, Scavenger Hunts, Christmas Shopping & Boxing

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Looking for plans this weekend? Visit York County’s got your back!
With temperatures dropping and Christmas on the way, the Fort Mill History Museum will be doing an ornament unveiling, tomorrow, Saturday.
Are you a boxing fan? The Rock Hill Sports and Events Center is holding a boxing event with champion boxers this weekend. Enjoy food, drinks and lots more.
And if you want something unrelated to sports and holidays, Jeepers Have Heart is holding a scavenger hunt to benefit the Heart 2 Heart Foundation. Create your team online!
Get all the times, locations and details of these events in the video above.