The Community Cafe Preparing For Thanksgiving With Meal Bags

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Thanksgiving is just weeks away!
And the Community Cafe is preparing to make sure everyone has meals for the holiday.
Volunteers are putting together meals for as many families as they can.
They’re putting together a Thanksgiving bag filled with all the ingredients for dinner. They’re hoping to get turkeys, as well.
With COVID-19, the need is even bigger this year. They aren’t cooking in house and delivering the bags.
If you’d like to help, you can donate items or send money. Just visit Community Cafe USA’s Facebook page.