ROCK HILL, S.C. — It’s that time of the year and the Salvation Army needs your help more than ever.

This year, it needs people to volunteer to be bell ringers! Just visit registertoring.org to sign up.

The Salvation Army is working to raise $150,000 for Christmas bills and to help its women’s center.

In the video above, Major Robbie Robbins with the Salvation Army has more on the help the organization needs and how COVID-19 has impacted operations.