“Friends, Flowers, Frogs and Fun” – This Year’s Come-See-Me-Festival Slogan

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Thursday, March 3, 2022, the Come See Me Festival team unveiling the 2022 logo saying this year’s theme is “Friends, Flowers, Frogs and Fun.” The morning’s announcement also recognizing winners of the Community Service Merit Awards and detailing more than 80 events beginning April 21st.

Festival Chair, Elizabeth Williams says she’s been taking part in Come See Me since she was a little girl and is honored to be representing the festival. She told the crowd about some new signature events like the Come See Me Movie Night at Fountains Park, A Come See Me Golf Classic, a revamp of the Teddy Bear Tea Party and moving the Mayors Frog Jump Miracle Park.

You can learn more about the festival festivities that kicks off with the Come See Me Parade on Thursday, April 21st by visiting Come See Me or downloading the Come See Me app.