Governor McMaster Responds to Upset Woman Over New Indy Issues

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As Governor McMaster was wrapping up his speech in Indian Land on this day, March 3, 2022, he was interrupted by a woman upset about the ongoing issues with the New Indy Paper Plant in York County. She yelled saying McMaster does have the power to fix the issue.

For more than a year people have been complaining about a smell coming from the plant, some saying that the smell has made them sick. With so many complaints the Environmental Protection Agency and South Carolina DHEC got involved.

Last May, the EPA issued an emergency order for the company to fix the odor. Since the order New Indy says they have installed Hydrogen Sulfide emission readings at the mill fence line and in the community as well as other improvements. McMaster agreeing with the resident saying New Indy has made a lot of mistakes.

