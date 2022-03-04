Governor Responds to Law Enforcement Low Pay

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law Enforcement Departments say calls to defund the police, plus low pay continue to add to the challenge of recruiting quality police officers, but South Carolina is working to raise the salary for those who protect and serve.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile speaking with Governor Henry McMaster during the Governor’s visit to Indian Land on this Thursday, March 3, 2022 saying right now in South Carolina there are more than four-thousands vacancies in law enforcement.

Governor McMaster saying he is taking steps to encourage pay raises for law enforcement officers at the state level, calling the current pay scale inadequate. The Governor is also pushing for the minimum salary for Class One Law Enforcement Officers raised to $43,500.

At the local level individual counties help to scale law enforcement salaries – the average starting salary in Lancaster County is around 40-thousand dollars depending on certification and education. Sheriff Faile says sadly it’s becoming a bidding war to hire an officer since they have to compete with some state law enforcement agencies, but specially the private sector.

The bill is currently making its way through the state house. Officials saying if this bill is passed, it will make South Carolina State Law Enforcement salaries competitive to neighboring states.