ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 Today) – CN2’s Laurabree Monday discusses how respiratory illnesses are impacting our community, and when leaders expect there to be a peak in Covid-19, RSV, and Flu cases.

Also, Tega Cay celebrates an end to summer with food trucks and live music, and you can show your support for sickle cell disease at Chester High School’s 5K tomorrow, September 16th.

