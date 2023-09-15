Community set to honor father, husband, & friend who battled ALS

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 39 year old man known for his love for his family has passed away after fighting ALS with all his might.

Friends shared on social media that Rock Hill’s Derek Ingram passed away this week.

CN2 has been following Derek’s journey since he first received a liver transplant in September 2018 and then he was diagnosed with ALS in 2021 at only 37 years old. Also known as Lou Gehrig’s, ALS is nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

The community rallied around him, holding various fundraisers to support the family.

Derek is described as a man who cherished his family, loved his wife Amber and their three children ages seven, three, and one. He was also known as a big Clemson fan.

A celebration of life service will take place on Sunday, September 17th at 3 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill.

CN2’s thoughts and prayers are with Derek’s family and friends during this difficult time.

“Derek was born on May 25, 1984, to James Dennis Ingram and Ruby Branch Lowe, in Rock Hill, SC. Derek was an incredible son, husband, father, and friend. He cherished his family and left behind an incredible example for his children in what it looks like for a man to love and serve his wife intentionally, and to adore his children. One of his favorite things to do was to practice with and coach his son, Beau in baseball. He often confessed to having a soft spot for his girls, Kate and Elle, noting that they could get away with anything with him. Derek was an active partner at Old Town Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, where he was dearly loved by his faith family. He loved Jesus with a deep-rooted faith. He was known for his thoughtfulness, witty and sarcastic humor, contagious personality, and love for the Clemson Tigers. Derek was the proud recipient of a liver transplant in September of 2018. He and his family felt immensely grateful for Donate Life. He courageously fought for life then, and again when he received the diagnosis of ALS in November of 2021, just 3 days after the birth of their baby girl, Elle. Derek fought with all he had against ALS and left behind a legacy of strength, endurance, and faith that his children, wife, and community will be impacted by for years to come. Derek was surrounded by a plethora of friends and a community that rallied together to love on and support him in his fight against ALS. The number of friends that adored him is a testament to how beloved Derek was, and the impact he made on hundreds of people around him.

Derek is survived by his wife, Amber Covington Ingram; his children, Beau (7), Kate (3), & Elle (1); his grandparents, Eulys Albert (Sandra) Ingram; his parents, Dennis Ingram (Wanda) and Ruby Branch (Steve) Lowe; mother-in-law, Debra Garris; his siblings, Brandi (Brian) Snipes, Victoria (Nathan) Chandler, Kyle (Ashley) Lowe, Kevin (Danny) Lowe, Evan (Emily) Lowe, Austin Ingram; brother-in-law, Chris Lee Garris; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carolyn Heath and his maternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Derek A. Ingram’s name to Donate Life of South Carolina, 4200 E. North Street, Suite 22, Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be made to www.greenefuneralhome.net.”