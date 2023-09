FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Elementary color run was so fun!

The PTO big thanks to all the volunteers and our PTO team as well as staff and teachers, and a major shout out to every single person who donated and helped us meet our goal of more than $40,000.

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”