2023 fall fashion trends to keep on your radar

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 Today) – CN2’s Renee O’Neil ventured to Lancaster to learn about what’s in this fall season at WEC Lotus Boutique!

Some of the items that were featured included flannel jackets, animal prints, beaded earrings, and colorful pants.

The boutique also features a variety of home décor items, including seasonal ornaments, curtains, and chairs.

The Women’s Enrichment Center is holding a Fall Fashion Show on Sunday, October 22nd. Admission is free but tickets are limited. To learn more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/weclotusbd