Chester County, home to largest pumpkin farm in South Carolina

LOWRYS, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It is cooler outside which means many are thinking about transitioning your home and wardrobe for the fall season.

Cotton Hills Farm in Chester County which is home to the largest pumpkin farm in the Palmetto State is beginning Its Fall Fun Saturdays tomorrow, September 16th.

The farm grows jack o lantern pumpkins, big pumpkins, tiny pumpkins, gourds! They have it all!

Happening on these Saturdays there ill U-Pick Pumpkins, Fall Hay Rides, U Pick Flowers and Tractor Train Rides! One of the owner of the farm.

The Fall Fun Saturdays will begin at 9 AM. And when you visit Scarowinds and many other farms, you may be getting a pumpkin from Cotton Hills Farm!