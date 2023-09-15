CN2 Today Savory Scoop – Hillside Restaurant & Bar

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 Today) – CN2’s Renee O’Neil sits down with Hillside restaurant and bar to discuss how the owners are taking a spin on our favorites. The building was built in the late 1930s and has an art deco theme, which has been incorporated into the restaurant’s menu and branding.

The restaurant features in-house brick oven pizza, signature cocktails, fresh pastries, and even coffee. The restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday and located 129 Gadsden St in Chester, S.C.