ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Parts of the Tri-County are under a freeze warning as our area is expected to receive the coldest weather in nearly 6 months.

Farmers at Black’s Peaches in York say they started harvesting their tomatoes on Monday into today to get ready for customers.

Black’s Peaches say the freeze could destroy what they worked so hard to grow. Experts say for those at home with crops, or a garden, you can cover them with blankets to keep them from being damaged by the cold.