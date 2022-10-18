Proposed Impact Fee Could Slow Growth For York School District 1

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York’s growth can now be seen just about everywhere, including the schools.

York School District One has leaders worried about just how many students their schools can hold, which is why they’ve asked the York County Council to place a Public Education Facilities Impact Fee on the construction of new residential development in the area.

A public hearing was held Monday night, and although not unanimous, the council did pass the proposed impact fee ordinance through its 2nd reading.

The discussion is now headed a third reading where the council will make their final vote.

CN2’s Zane Cina hearing all sides as the community showed up to give it’s input.