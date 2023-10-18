Fort Mill’s Laurel Institute now accepting students for 16-month cardiovascular technology diploma

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill now has a new place to learn for anyone looking for an education in the medical field.

Its the Laurel Institute of Technology, a 16-month Cardiovascular Technology diploma program which aims to prepare students for a role as a Cardiovascular Technician.

The Institute opened recently at 127 Ben Casey Drive in Fort Mill, and now accepts new students for both day and night classes.

Lessons cover non-invasive testing methods to help complete cardiac medical evaluations.

The institute is open to anyone with a high school diploma, no matter your age or previous career.

Institute leaders say the program consist of four semesters with tuition costing nearly 5 thousand dollars per semester.

Financial aid is an available option, and interested students can visit www.laurel.edu for more information on enrolling.

