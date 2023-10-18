Unofficial vote count gives candidate Brent Faulkenberry an 18 vote lead in contested Rock Hill City Council Race

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The unofficial results are in for Tuesday’s general election in Rock Hill.

The only contested race for City Council position Ward 2 has come down to the wire with candidates Brent Faulkenberry and Hope Matthews only being separated by 18 total votes.

Faulkenberry currently holds the lead with 466 votes in his favor, but no official winner has been announced at the moment as provisional ballots have not yet been accounted for.

Our reporters reached Faulkenberry, who has followed the action from his Rock Hill home. While he currently holds the lead, Faulkenberry said he is not prepared to speak on the election results as he feels the results are unclear due to the currently unaccounted for provisional ballots.

Matthews shared those feelings, and denied to comment when reached at her home while spending the election night with current City Councilwoman, Kathy Pender, who for now holds the Ward 2 position in Rock Hill.

Matthews received 448 total votes, not counting provisional ballots.

York County election officials said results will not become official until Thursday, October 19th at 10 a.m. At that time a certification hearing will take place to account for all provisional ballots.

As some may have expected, Rock Hill City Councilman Derrick Lindsay will retain his position on Ward 1 after he received 161 total votes. Lindsay’s co-councilman, Kevin Sutton, will also remain on Ward 3 after he earned 104 total votes.