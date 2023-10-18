Salvation Army calls on volunteers for this year’s Red Kettle season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Salvation Army that serves York, Chester and Lancaster Counties says it needs bell ringers for its Kettle Bell Campaign more than ever. It’s not too early to start thinking about it. The Kettles bring in thousands of dollars to help those in need all year long, but since the COVID pandemic, that dollar amount has drastically fallen.

Volunteers going ‘old school”, picking up a phone and calling members of the community asking them to volunteer their time to ring the bell at a ring-a-thon.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the need and one woman’s story of why she volunteers each season.

If you would like to ring a bell, call 803-324-5141 or visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/rock-hill/