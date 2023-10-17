Rock Hill voter feels ‘it’s important’ to cast your ballot no matter the election

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The polls are open in Rock Hill as a General Election just for the city is underway.

Results of this race will determine which candidates will sit on Rock Hill City Council Wards one, two, and three.

Election officials say 23 polling locations have been opened across the City for this election, and while voter turn out is not expected to set any records, poll workers say there has been a steady flow of people submitting their votes throughout the day.

Our cameras caught up with several voters as they left the polls, all of which agree casting a ballot is important no matter the size of the race.

Current Council member Derrick Lindsay is running uncontested for Ward 1, and his co-council member Kevin Sutton is also the only name on the ballot for Ward 3.

Ward 2 is the only contested race with Brent Faulkenberry and Hope Matthews both running for the position which is now held by Kathy Pender who has chosen not to run for re-election.

Polls are set to officially close at 7 P.M.