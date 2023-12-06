Fort Mill School Board sets bond referendum date

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Members of the Fort Mill School Board voted to adopt a resolution to authorize a bond referendum during Tuesday night’s meeting.

According to school officials, the referendum includes a maximum of $204 million dollars in general obligation bonds to fund a new middle school, early childhood development center, Clear Springs Land Company LLC – Land Donations of 34 Acres, Approximately $3-5 million in Savings, land acquisition, technology needs, and large renovation projects.

School leaders say the 12th elementary school, which is currently under construction, is not included in this referendum as it is being funded by impact fees generating $67 million dollars in savings to tax payers, the district says.

The referendum will be held March 19th, 2024.

The comes after the school district continues to grow and space is needed. The district recently unveiled its 10-year facilities plan to manage growth.