Fort Mill School District starts building Elementary School #12

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District is officially breaking ground for the district’s 12th elementary school.

Elementary School number 12, as its being call now, is located at 392 Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill and will take up 80 acres of space.

This new elementary school is the first to be funded completely through the district’s impact fee instead of the usual bond. School district leaders say the school will coast 67 million dollars using the impact fees.

District leaders say this schools marks a significant milestone.

With the addition of the new elementary school there are also plans in the works to build a middle school near the elementary school.

The elementary school is projected to open for the 2025 – 2026 school year.