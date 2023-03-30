Fort Mill man charged with Indecent Exposure at Baxter Chic Fil A

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been taken into custody on charges of indecently exposing himself to a young female worker at the Baxter Chick-Fil-A off of Hwy 160 in Fort Mill.

Officers tell us that Finnell Tatum, 44, placed the order online and exposed himself during food pick up. Employees tell police that Tatum had exposed himself twice before.

Tatum, who lives at Meadowcroft Way, was arrested on Monday, March 27 on Indecent Exposure and transported to Moss Justice Center in York County.

INDECENT EXPOSURE