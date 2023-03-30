Bill and Anne Close honored at Distinguished Citizen Dinner

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s the first time the celebration has been held in 3 years, and there was plenty to celebrate.

The Annual Scouts Palmetto Council “Distinguished Citizens Dinner” was held at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center.

The event on March 28 celebrated scouting and its accomplishments over the past year.

In 2022 nearly 100 young people achieved the rank of eagle, collectively volunteering more than 15,000 volunteer hours and to celebrate two people who had enormous impact on the scouting world.

Bill and Anne Close , represented by much of their family were honored throughout the night.

Over the past 40 years leaders say no one else had as much of an impact on scouting, thanks to endowments, access to the Greenway and many charitable contributions.

In 1980, Bill Close served as Chair of the Palmetto Council’s Capital Campaign and today, the family, remains a big contributor.