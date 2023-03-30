Artificial Intelligence is taking the hard work out of art making

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Creating art in any form can be difficult to do without the required skills, but now it’s getting a lot easier thanks to artificial intelligence.

It’s known as A.I. Art and it’s giving both artist and non-artist the ability to create anything imaginable with the simple click of a button.

Robert Matheson, the director of the Non-Fungible Token Museum in Newberry, S.C., recently gave a lecture at the Bakhita Arts Gallery in Rock Hill, where he gave an overview of the A.I. Art technology.

In that discussion he explained that artificial intelligence is being used to create everything from pictures and paintings, all the way to writings and musical compositions. He says it’s all done through web programs that use algorithms to take written prompts, and turn them into a work of art.

According to Matheson not all of these programs work the same, with some using generative art technology to create anything imaginable. Other programs use open source technology to search the internet looking for other artist’s works, that are then used to train the algorithm to create.

“One problem we have is that there are open source A.I.’s that you can’t stop anyone from training it if they want. But I do agree they should be able to opt out,” Matheson said. “On the flip side generative art technology can go through unlimited iterations. And so it will take whatever you input it and eventually create every style that we see now, and styles we cant imagine.”

CN2’s Zane Cina attending the event in the story above to learn how technology is changing the art community forever.