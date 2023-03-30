USC Lancaster to provide $350,000 in scholarships

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In spite of the rising costs of higher education being a popular issue in recent times, research has illustrated that those with a college degree earn significantly more in their lifetime.

The University of South Carolina’s Lancaster Campus (USC Lancaster) is renowned for delivering a high quality, affordable education in Lancaster and neighboring counties. Boasting four associate degrees, access to 25 online bachelor’s degree programs, and housing one of South Carolina’s best Bachelor of Nursing degree programs, USC Lancaster presents a diverse selection of degrees in the University of South Carolina system.

USC Lancaster has been the highest-rated two-year college in South Carolina for six consecutive years and ranks in the top five percent of community colleges across the country, earning significant recognition from Niche.com. Offering student-centered learning opportunities with dedicated instructors, the USC Lancaster campus has grown in fame.

With this in mind, Campus Dean Dr. Walt Collins is proud to declare that the Educational Foundation of USC Lancaster is going to offer over $350,000 in scholarships to USC Lancaster students for the upcoming academic year.

Additionally, the Lancaster County Commission for Higher Education is covering the qualifying book fees for residents of Lancaster County this autumn. Together, these initiatives signify an unprecedented commitment to helping students with the cost of higher education and the financial burden will potentially be relieved by as much as $600,000 in aid during the forthcoming school year. USC Lancaster is ideal for traditional college-goers after high school, adult students returning to college, and dual enrollment high school students seeking an inexpensive and accessible education path.

For more information visit sc.edu/lancaster/scholarship or contact the USC Lancaster Financial Aid Office at 803-313-7068.