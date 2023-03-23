CN2 Newscast – Arts impacting Tri-County, Making a home for foster children

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the latest figures the arts in York County has a $27-million economic impact. That number is expected to increase with many projects. One of those projects in the work is the Arts Center at Fountain Park in Rock Hill.

Plus, the “first topic” that the Bakhita Arts community will tackle is a new way to create art using artificial intelligence.

Later in the show, an organization is working to help children in foster care feel at home. We learn more about Isaiah 117 House with CN2’s Lucas McFadden.

We have those stories and more.